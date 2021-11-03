Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: 2 inmates looking weak in 9th week

Bigg Boss Telugu TV show is creating a special interest among the audiences now. Nagarjuna Akkineni is hosting the show successfully in his third season. The show is in its 9th season currently. The nominations segment is currently very interesting now.

There are 10 members in the nominations actually. However, after the Tuesday episode, there will be 8 members in the nominations.

Interestingly, two inmates are looking weak now. Priyanka Singh and Jessie are currently the weakest contestants in the house now. Jessie failed to perform well last week and he is also suffering from illness. Because of this, he might be sent out of the house. The voting trends offline are also not in favor of him.

On the other hand, Priyanka Singh is also looking weak with not much of an impressive show. Both are in the danger zone!