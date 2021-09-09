Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: Bigg Boss Priya shares a heartbreaking story of her daughter's death

Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: The season 5 of Telugu biggest reality show Bigg Boss has been grabbing the attention of the audience lately. It has not even been a week but the contestants have already started having fights with each other.



Lahari and Hamida had an argument in yesterday's episode. Anee and Jassi also had a fallout in the previous episode. On the other hand, Priya has been impressing everyone by taking stands and trying to solve the issues between the housemates. In yesterday's episode, Priya is seen sharing about the death of her daughter. "She had cancer.

She used to talk in a very cute way. We already knew that she will die in a couple of days. We went to the graveyard to talk about her grave. It was covid time and having a proper funeral also became tough. So, we went to talk about the grave.

After coming home, she greeted us with a big smile on her face. It was so heartbreaking and I felt like someone pressed my stomach so hard," said Priya and became emotional.



The other housemates consoled her. She added that she is happy to let her go as she was in so much physical pain and it was hard for her to breathe as well.

