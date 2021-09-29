Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: Jassi showcases his romantic angle in Bigg Boss house

Jassi is one of the Bigg Boss housemates who rarely comes in front of the camera. After his fight with Anne master, Jassi hasn't got involved in any other fights or controversies.

As there are so many love stories brewing in the Bigg Boss house, it seems like that he also wanted to show his romantic angle. In yesterday's episode, Jassi and Swetha are seen talking. Jassi claimed that he wants to show his romantic angle now and ask Bigg Boss to give a romantic task to him and Swetha as a pair. He also added that he wants Big Boss to play Manohara song and said that he will dance with Swetha. The fans are getting shocked to see this angle of Jassi.

On the other hand, as a part of the task, Jassi got a new hairstyle to shed some weight. Jassi is the current captain of the Bigg Boss house as well as the sanchalak of the ongoing task but it seems like Bigg Boss has restricted Jassi to participate in the captaincy task as he failed as a sanchalak by not following the mandatory rules.