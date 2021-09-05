Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: More privileges to wild card entries in Bigg Boss?

Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: The much-awaited season of Telugu biggest reality show Bigg Boss is all set to get started from September 5th, 2021 and the expectations are high on this season as well.



Tollywood King Nagarjuna who has previously hosted the third and fourth seasons of Bigg Boss returned to host this season as well. So many rumors regarding the contestants' list are doing rounds on the internet. The official announcement regarding the same is still awaited. However, rumors are rife that it is going to be more fun and exciting when compared to the previous seasons. Now, according to the latest buzz, Bigg Boss is planning to get some even more interesting wild card entries. It seems like the wild card entries this time will have more privileges when compared to the other contestants in the Bigg Boss house.



So, we can expect that the wild card entries might get a chance to stay longer in the Bigg Boss house unlike most of the wild card entries who got out of the Bigg Boss house in just a couple of weeks like Swathi Deekshith.

