Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: Role Play generates fun!

Bigg Boss TV show is in its fifth season. The 14th week is currently in progress and there is no clarity yet on who will win the Bigg Boss title. Meanwhile, the new task in the week has a lot of scopes to provide entertainment to the audience.

Going by the latest reports, the new task in the house is to roleplay. The inmates will have to recreate some major fights, discussions, and arguments that took place in the house. However, the inmates will have to take the place of other inmates to complete the task.

Maanas has become Priyanka Singh. Sunny has become Maanas. The other inmates too, took different roles and will roleplay some major arguments that happened in the house.

Both the promos that are currently out generated good fun about the next episode.