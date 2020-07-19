Bigg Boss Fourth Season: Nagarjuna's Suggestions to Organisers?

Tollywood: Bigg Boss fourth season news is hitting the media every day. With the organisers fastening up the work of roping in contestants for the show, there are multiple reports about the developments of the show. According to reports, Nagarjuna Akkineni is going to host the show but he has made it clear to the show organisers to follow precautions.

It is learnt that Nagarjuna who's 60+ decided to begin the shoot only after the government gives an ease in the restrictions. On the other hand, Nagarjuna also informed the organisers to meet the contestants on Zoom calls and use technology for the other discussions.

Nagarjuna also suggested them to think of calling off the show this season, if the Corona Crisis continues for the next one or two months. As of now, the pre-production is happening in full swing. More details will come out soon.