Bigg Boss Season 5 Episode 8 Highlights

The episode started with Nagarjuna's dazzling entry with 'Mass Biryani' song and saying that this is Sunday and Funday. Nagarjuna asks the housemates to divide into 9 teams and do ramp walk. Nag and Jassi will be the judges. Anee and Nataraj went first and danced to 'Follow Follow' song. Nag said that they danced instead of doing ramp walk. Jassi gives 6 points and Nag gave 7 for them. Sarayu and Sunny did the ramp walk next. Jassi and Nag gave 8 and 7 respectively.



Uma and Lobo walked next. Jassi gave only 4 but Nag gave them 8 for making him laugh. Ravi and Hamida did the walk next. Both Nag and Jassi gave 8 points. Jassi gave 7 and Nag gave 8 for Shannu and Priya's walk. Manas and Lahari came next and received 9 from Jassi and 7 from Nag. Sreerama Chandra and Siri got 9 from Nag and 7 from Jassi. Kajal and Sunny received 7 from Jassi and 8 from Nag. Priyanka and Swetha went last and received 10 from both and became the winners. Manas goes into the safe zone.



Bigg Boss divides them into teams again and they should answer the questions about each other. Lobo will check their compatibility. Jassi asks why Siri got engaged early and Siri funnily said that because she didn't meet him first. When asked what makes Anee high, Kajal says it is dance and chai. When asked about which housemate Shannu keeps on talking, Viswa says it is Deepthi. When asked about Shannu's tattoo, Viswa says he has a D and a heart symbol for Deepthi. Nag asked who is Priyanka's crush in the house, Manas said it is Sreerama Chandra. Kajal gets into the safe zone.



Sarayu gets eliminated. Viswa becomes emotional and cries. Sarayu hugs him and cries. Sarayu gets out of the Bigg Boss house. Nagarjuna asked her to pick 5 best and 5 worst housemates. Sarayu picked Swetha, Manas, Priyanka, Viswa, and Hamida as best contestants. Sarayu said that Siri and Shannu came with a strategy and are just supporting each other. Sarayu said that she changed a dialogue in the movie she acted with Sunny and he has been targeting her from the first day by keeping the grudge.



Sarayu also picked Lahari as the worst contestant and claimed that she is an egoistic person and very arrogant. Sarayu further said that Lahari always tried to look down on people and she is like an empty vessel that makes loud noises. The duo gets into an argument and Sarayu yells yet her saying that she doesn't want to get down to her standards as she is above Lahari. Sarayu picked Shannu and Kajal also as the worst contestants. The episode ended with Nagarjuna giving send-off to Sarayu.