Bigg Boss season 5 to be made on a lavish scale

Telugu biggest reality show Bigg Boss has completed 4 seasons and the audience has been eagerly waiting for the fifth season. King Nagarjuna who has hosted the third and fourth seasons of Bigg Boss will be hosting the upcoming season as well.



As per the latest reports, the makers are planning to make Bigg Boss season 5 on a lavish scale. Though the basic structure and the concept of Bigg Boss will remain the same, the producers are planning to deliver high production values. Though Bigg Boss season 5 was supposed to get started long ago, the second wave of coronavirus has affected the schedules. Now the team is planning to kick start the works of season 5.



Though a bunch of names having coming up regarding the contestants, the makers are yet to take a final call on the same. On the other hand, it seems like the much-awaited season 5 of Bigg Boss will go on air in September. But, the official announcement regarding the same is still awaited.