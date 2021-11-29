Bigg Boss Telugu: 5 members in the nominations!

Bigg Boss Telugu TV show is currently in the 13th week. The week begins today and Mondays are for the nominations in the house. Like every week, the inmates came forward to nominate two contestants today. Among the 7 members, 5 members are in the nominations today.



As per the reports, the 5 members who are in the nominations are Siri, Maanas, Pinky, Kajal, and Sreeram.



Shanmukh nominated Kajal & Priyanka. Priyanka nominated Kajal & Siri. Sreeram nominated Manas & Kajal. Siri nominated Priyanka & Kajal. Sunny nominated Siri & Sreeram. Maanas nominated Sriram & Siri. Kajal nominated Priyanka & Siri.

No one nominated Sunny and he is safe. Shanmukh is the captain of the house and he is also safe.

We have to see who will be eliminated this week.