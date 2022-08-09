Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Nagarjuna Is All Set To Host The Next Season With Full On Drama And Excitement

Bigg Boss… This reality show is all trending in all languages. Be it Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam or any other language, the concept is the same but the entertainment takes us to the next level! Coming to Telugu, the biggest reality show completed successful five seasons and also aired on the OTT platform with a special digital 'Non-Stop' season. Now, the audience needs to gear up for the sixth season as the handsome host Nagarjuna dropped the promo of season six and treated all his fans…



Sharing the promo, Nagarjuna also wrote, "లైఫ్ లో ఏ moment అయినా బిగ్ బాస్ తరువాతే ! Back with another Entertaining season full of Fun and Emotion #BiggBossTelugu6 On @StarMaa and @DisneyPlusHSTel Watch the Promo https://youtu.be/bbmFNCjyROc #BiggBoss #BiggBossTelugu @EndemolShineIND".

The promo starts off with showcasing a bidaai ritual of the newlyweds! The bride is seen crying a lot as she needs to leave her father and mother. But all of a sudden with just a pop-up message everyone except the bride go missing! But the bride discovers that all of them along with her husband are seen enjoying the BB six show… So, Nagarjuna promises more drama and entertainment this season…