Bigg Boss Telugu: Amma Rajasekhar continues his biased nature in the house

Bigg Boss house who enjoy a decent fan base. The popular dance director is criticized already for his biased nature. It is very clear that Amma Rajasekhar is not playing his game properly. Amma Rajasekhar has been struggling to find reasons to nominate other inmates. He has been close to everyone in the house and continues to be biased. On Monday, he picked Swathi Deekshith and nominated her. Amma Rajasekhar is one of the contestants in thehouse who enjoy a decent fan base. The popular dance director is criticized already for his biased nature. It is very clear that Amma Rajasekhar is not playing his game properly. Amma Rajasekhar has been struggling to find reasons to nominate other inmates. He has been close to everyone in the house and continues to be biased. On Monday, he picked Swathi Deekshith and nominated her.

Swathi Deeksith has come just a couple of days ago. Showing her latest entry as a reason, Amma Rajasekhar nominated her. Amma Rajasekhar does not want to engage in fights or arguments with anyone in the house. He wants to be loved by everyone equally and he already developed some strong connections in the house.

So, he found Swathi as a soft target. Rajasekhar revealed that she could not mingle with all and hence nominated her. It shows his bias towards others and also a safe-game nature.