Bigg Boss Telugu Exclusive: This Contestant eliminated?

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular and entertaining shows in Telugu right now. On Saturday episode, host Nagarjuna did not give any indication on the eliminated contestant of the house. He announced that Abhijeet, Gangavva, and Sujatha are in the safe zone.

Now, there are four more contestants in the nominations. As per sources, director Surya Kiran has been eliminated from the TV show during the first week. He is the first one to be out of the show, in the current season. His performance has not been that great in the house.

A lot of fellow inmates too expressed their disinterest and hatred towards him. Suryakiran's exit is also not a surprise as many thought that he would go out of the house first.

Now, the organizers will get a wild card entry into the show soon.