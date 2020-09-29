Bigg Boss Telugu: Kumar Sai Pampana becomes a target again!

Kumar Sai Pampana is one of the good behaving contestants in the Bigg Boss house. Kumar has been working hard to mingle with everyone in the house. Kumar has been getting a lot of respect from the fellow housemates but they are nominating him for silly reasons.

He is doing his best and has come a long way to impress the audiences. However, he has become a target for the inmates who do not have any proper reason to play the game.

This time, Sujatha picked Kumar Sai as her target. Sujatha has nominated Kumar Sai, saying that he is struggling to mingle with others. She mentioned that he is still finding time to talk to everyone and he seems forceful in the conversations. Kumar Sai was frustrated by listening to this reason. We have to see if things can witness any change!