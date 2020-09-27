Bigg Boss Telugu: Maha Nayakudu, Maha Kantri and Mahanati in the house

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Nagarjuna Akkineni made the inmates play a fun game in Bigg Boss house. The actor has gave some interesting titles to the winners of the Ukku Hrudayam task. Avinash, Lasya, Harika, Ariyana, Devi Nagavalli, Abhijeet, Gangavva and Kumar Sai were a part of the Robots team.

Nagarjuna announced three titles, Maha Nayakudu, Maha Nati and Maha Kantri in the house.

Nagarjuna picked Abhijeet as Maha Nayakudu in the task as he only lead the team in executing the kidnap plan in Bigg Boss house. Swathi Deekshit gave a medal related to the same to Abhijeet.

Nagarjuna picked Avinash as Maha Kantri as he cleverly got charging from Amma Rajasekhar. He was also given a medal.

Nagarjuna picked Gangavva as Maha Nati in the house. Nag also played some footage of how Gangavva played the game.