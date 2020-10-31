Bigg Boss Telugu: Monal, Amma Rajasekhar and Mehaboob in Danger Zone

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Bigg Boss Telugu TV show is about to complete eight weeks. The show is running well, and the TRP ratings prove that it is one of the biggest entertaining reality shows in Telugu. Nagarjuna Akkineni is the host who will return to the show on Saturday. Interestingly, there are six members in the nominations. Lasya, Ariyana, Amma Rajasekhar, Mehaboob, Monal, and Akhil are in the nominations. As per our analysis, three of them will be in the danger zone. Mehaboob, Monal, and Amma Rajasekhar will be in the danger zone.

Since Ariyana has become the captain of the house, she might get saved and will also gain immunity for the following week. At the same time, Lasya and Akhil might also get saved, considering their popularity outside the house.

Monal has been in the danger zone for the last two to three weeks. Earlier, audiences were unhappy that Bigg Boss evicted other inmates instead of Monal. If not Monal, Mehaboob might get evicted from the show. He played the game well in the beginning, but he is nowhere seen dominating in the last two weeks.

Amma Rajasekhar is also in the danger zone. He was an entertainer, but of late, he is picking up silly arguments and making people bored.