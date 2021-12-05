Bigg Boss Telugu: No 'Bigg Boombs' this season!

Bigg Bomb is an interesting segment every week in the Bigg Boss house. In the first four seasons, the inmates dropped Bigg Bombs on other inmates when they are eliminated. Bigg Bomb is nothing but punishment and sometimes, it can be a positive one as well.

However, our observation says that there are no Bigg Bombs this season. Interestingly, Bigg Bomb was not introduced in the house so far. The show completed 13 weeks and there is no sign of Bigg Bomb. There is no chance for the same in the next week as well because there will be only 5 inmates after 14th week.

There is no information on why the Bigg Boss organizers chose to avoid the Bigg Bomb segment in the house. At the same time, there is no wild-card entry this season.