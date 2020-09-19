Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4: Noel Sean is a popular singer who is currently one of the strong contestants in the Bigg Boss house. Noel is a strong player who did not have any regrets so far in the house. He is behaving well with others and he did not pick a fight with anyone else. Now, Noel has become the second captain of the Bigg Boss house.

On Friday's episode, Noel told Sujatha that he wants to leave the house. Noel told her that he would tell Nagarjuna the same and make his way out of the house. He clearly mentioned that he does not want to stay in the house.



But, Noel was one among the four best performers of the Luxury Budget Task. Also, they were eligible to become the captain. Unanimously, the inmates picked Noel as the second captain of the house. Noel also handled the responsibilities of the house to different people in the house.

