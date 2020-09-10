Bigg Boss Telugu S4: Episode 4: Inmates divided into groups!

Bigg Boss Telugu is an entertaining show in recent times. Day by day, the show is getting better with enough drama. Interestingly, on Wednesday's episode, there are a lot of disturbances among the housemates because of the new inmates.

New inmates Syed Sohel Ryan and Ariyana have come to pick up a fight with the other housemates on several reasons. However, Ariyana was successful in taking up the fight but Sohel did not give his complete during the task.

Ariyana intentionally asked the housemates do certain things, which resulted in the housemates getting doubts if that is a task. However, the housemates are divided completely and we can sense that from the conversations they were having in the house.

We have to see if these groups stay for a longer time.