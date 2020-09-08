Bigg Boss Telugu S4: Heated Arguments began on day 1

Tollywood: Bigg Boss TV show usually provides unlimited entertainment. From heated arguments to interesting gossips, the show has everything. Usually, for all the contestants, it will take sometime to create a bonding. But this season, the heated arguments began on the first day itself.

Karate Kalyani and Sujatha had argument regarding cooking in the house. And then, it went to next level while nominating one another. Karate Kalyani nominated Sujatha and gave multiple reasons for the same. However, Sujatha tried to give her version of the same to which Kalyani objected and started shouting at the former.

Even after the nomination, they tried to sort it out but it did not lead to a fruitful result. Karate Kalyani ended up crying and she blamed herself for the mess up in the house.