Tollywood: Bigg Boss fourth season started off with fights on the first day itself. Unlike the last season, the contestants this time are diverse in nature. On the day one itself, they indulged in arguments among one another.

On Wednesday's episode, we can expect more drama in the house. Bigg Boss ordered Syed Sohal Ryan and Ariyana to leave the secret house. Since the inmates did not send food to them and also cut the call abruptly, the two have to pick up a fight with the housemates over the same.

Tuesday's episode ended with the entry of these two housemates into the house. In the coming up promo, Abhijeet and Sohan were fighting over not sending food. They were shouting at one another with a high pitch voice while the others are trying to calm them down.