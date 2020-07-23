Bigg Boss TV show: All Important Details about Fourth Season

Bigg Boss is one of the popular TV shows in Telugu. Season 4 is going to roll out soon. As per the information we have, the show will begin on 30th August. Nagarjuna Akkineni will host the fourth season as usual.

We came to know that the show will now take place for 50 days. All the contestants who will be a part of the TV show will undergo a 14 day quarantine period. After that, they will get tested for COVID and will be sent to Bigg Boss house.

Also, we hear the reports that Bigg Boss organizers are going to cover up huge insurance for all the contestants. It is a big relief for all the contestants of the TV show and other people who will be a part of the show will also have the insurance coverage policy.

An official promo of the show will come out soon.