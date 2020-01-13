Blockbuster Promo Of Sarileru Neekevvaru

Mahesh Babu starrer 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' is rocking at ticket windows with the highest collections. This Pongal special release reached the expectations of every movie buff and made Mahesh Babu reach the audience in the best possible way.

Mahesh Babu is seen as an Army Major Ajay and Rashmika Mandanna played as the female lead. Along with the hilarious scenes, the movie has an intense story point.

As the movie became successful at the box office, the makers of it dropped the 'Blockbuster' promo… Have a look!

Along with the YouTube link, there is a pic where Mahesh Babu is seen in a serious pose with an Army jeep background.



This movie is produced by Dil Raju and Anil Sunkara under Sri Venkateshwara Creations and AK Entertainments banners. This Anil Ravipudi directorial has music by Devi Sri Prasad.