Bollywood beauty in Mahesh's Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Tollywood: Superstar Mahesh Babu's next film is Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Parasuram is the director of the movie. The film features Keerthy Suresh as the leading lady. On the other side, the reports reveal us that there is a chance for the second heroine and the makers are considering a top heroine from Bollywood for the role. Ananya Pandey is reportedly in talks for the same. She is making her debut in Telugu, with Vijay Devarakonda's Fighter.

Mythri Movie Makers produces the film jointly with Anil Sunkara and Mahesh Babu. The film's shoot is yet to begin and it might only begin in the next year. As of now, there is no clarity on the same.

On 9th of this month, on the occasion of Mahesh's birthday, the makers are releasing a vocal surprise from the film, for the fans.