Bollywood Diva Ananya Pandey Began Her Dubbing For Vijay Devarakonda's Liger Movie

It is all known that Bollywood's glam doll Ananya Pandey is making her debut in Tollywood with Vijay Devarakonda and Puri Jagannadh's Liger movie. Being the sports drama, Vijay is essaying the role of a boxer and also underwent training to best fit the role. The shooting of this movie has been wrapped up a few days ago and thus the dubbing sessions and the post-production works are going on. Legendary boxer Mike Tyson also wrapped up his dubbing schedule and now, Ananya began her dubbing session. The makers shared a small video and shared this good news through social media…

Along with sharing the video, they also wrote, "The Fascinating Diva @ananyapanday begins dubbing for #LIGER #VaatLagaDenge @thedeverakonda @miketyson #PuriJagannadh @karanjohar @charmmekaur @dharmamovies @apoorva1972 @vish_666".

In this video, Ananya is seen giving her dubbing for a scene and looked beautiful sporting in a red outfit on the screen.

Speaking about the Liger movie, it has Vijay Devarakonda and Ananya Pandey as the lead actors. This movie also has an ensemble cast of Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Ali Basha, Makarand Deshpande, Getup Srinu and Abdul Quadir Amin. Well, legendary boxer Mike Tyson will be seen in a cameo role in this movie.

Liger movie is being helmed by ace director Puri Jagannadh and is jointly bankrolled by Karan Johar, Charmme Kaur, Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar and Jagannadh under the Dharma Productions and Puri Connects banners. This movie will be released in Telugu and Hindi languages and will be dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages!

Vijay Devarakonda flew to Thailand to take martial arts training for the MME boxer role in this sports drama! Mani Sharma will tune the songs for this movie while Tanishk Bagchi also signed as the composer!

Liger will be out in the next year i.e on 25th August, 2022!

Well, recently the rocking director and actor combo announced their next project Jana Gana Mana and dropped the motion poster on social media. Vijay will essay the role of a soldier in this army-plot movie!