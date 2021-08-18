Box Office Clash between Mega heroes!

So many movies are now getting in line to hit the theatres. On this note, there will be a huge clash between mega brothers Sai Tej and Vaishnav Tej. Supreme Star Sai Dharam Tej is all set to release his upcoming film 'Republic' on October 1st.

According to the latest buzz, Vaishnav Tej's second outing 'Kondapolam' directed by Krish is reportedly gearing up to hit theatres on 8 October.

Though the official release date of Vaishnav Tej's rural drama is yet to get released, rumors are rife that the film will hit the silver screens on 8th October which will be a week after the release of his brother Sai Tej's social drama 'Republic' directed by Deva Katta.

Rakul Preet Singh played the leading lady in Vaisshnav Tej's Kondapolam whereas Nivetha Pethuraj romanced Sai Tej in his film Republic.