Brace Yourself For A Massive Blast As RRR Trailer Will Be Out On This Date

It's amazing news for all those who are eagerly awaiting for the release of SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR'. As the release date is nearing, the makers are leaving no stone unturned in creating that hype among the audience. Already, the "Naatu Naatu…" song from this movie is creating noise on social media and now we need to be ready to witness the trailer of this fictional tale. Junior NTR, Ram Charan and Rajamouli shared a new poster from the movie and announced the trailer release date of this movie…



Junior NTR

Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, "Brace yourself for a massive blast... #RRRMovie trailer out on December 3rd. #RRRTrailerOnDec3rd #RRRTrailer".

Going with the poster, it showcased the lead actors Ram Charan, Junior NTR, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in all intense looks. Their faces are filled with agony as they want to protect their motherland.

Even Ram Charan shared the same poster on his Twitter page and wrote, "Get ready to witness the magnificence of #RRRMovie. Trailer out on December 3rd… #RRRTrailerOnDec3rd #RRRTrailer".

Taran Adarsh also shared the poster on his Instagram page and made the news reach all the netizens…

He wrote, "'RRR' TRAILER ON 3 DEC... Team #RRR - directed by #SSRajamouli - will unveil #RRRTrailer on 3 Dec 2021... #RRRMovie stars #JrNTR, #RamCharan, #AjayDevgn and #AliaBhatt... 7 Jan 2022 release. #JayantilalGada #RRRTrailerOnDec3rd".

Speaking about the RRR movie it is titled as 'Ranam Roudhram Rudhiram (Rise Roar Revolt). It has Junior NTR essaying the role of Komaram Bheem and Charan will be seen as Alluri Sita Rama Raju. Alia Bhatt is essaying the role of Sita while Olivia will be seen as Jr NTR's love interest. Ajay Devgn and Sriya Saran will be seen as husband and wife who sacrifice their family life for their country as Ajay will be seen as a freedom fighter.

This movie also has an ensemble cast of Samuthrakani, Rajeev Kanakala and Alison Doody. RRR movie is being directed by ace filmmaker Rajamouli and is bankrolled by DVV Danayya under his home banner DVV Entertainments. This movie will hit the big screens on the occasion of the coming Pongal festival i.e on 7th January, 2022!