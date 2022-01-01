Breaking News: RRR Movie Release Date Gets Postponed Due To Omicron Effect

It is all known that Rajamouli's prestigious movie RRR was scheduled to release on 7th January, 2022 just ahead of the Pongal festival. But unfortunately, the makers had to postpone the release date due to the rise in the Omicron Covid-19 cases. In Delhi and Maharashtra, governments have taken strict decisions to stop the spread of this deadly virus. Thus, theatres got shut down in many parts of the country. This will definitely affect the collections if the movie hits the theatres.



The makers released an official note on their Twitter page and announced this new to all the netizens… Take a look!

Keeping the best interests of all the involved parties in mind, we are forced to postpone our film. Our sincere thanks to all the fans and audience for their unconditional love. #RRRPostponed #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/JlYsgNwpUO — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) January 1, 2022

This note reads, "Inspite of our relentless efforts, some situations are beyond our control. As many Indian states are closing theatres, we are left with no choice but to ask you to hold on to your excitement. We promised to bring back The Glory of Indian Cinema, and at the right time, WE WILL." Along with sharing this note, the makers also wrote, "Keeping the best interests of all the involved parties in mind, we are forced to postpone our film. Our sincere thanks to all the fans and audience for their unconditional love. #RRRPostponed #RRRMovie".

Even Taran Adarsh also confirmed the news and shared it on his Twitter page…

Speaking about the movie, Tollywood's ace actor Ram Charan Teja is essaying the role of a cop Ram in this movie and will also be seen as freedom fighter Alluri Sita Ramaraju. Coming to Junior NTR, he will be seen as Komaram Bheem. Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran are roped in to play important characters in this movie. Both Ram and Bheem will fight for their country against the British army!

Jakkana Rajamouli directed this magnum opus and DVV Danayya produced it under his home banner DVV Entertainments. Samuthirakani, Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson also essayed the prominent roles in this fantasy drama.

RRR movie was scheduled to hit the big screens on 7th January, 2022 ahead of the Sankranthi festival in the theatres. But now, the release date is pushed ahead and the new date will be announced once the Covid-19 situation is back in control!!!