BTS Video: Sarileru Neekevvaru cast have fun on set

Sarileru Neekevvaru team shared in the interviews that they had hilarious fun on sets and Mahesh Babu credited it all to the director, Anil Ravipudi.

Sarileru Neekevvaru team shared in the interviews that they had hilarious fun on sets and Mahesh Babu credited it all to the director, Anil Ravipudi. He said that the young director kept the proceedings light-hearted all through.

As to prove that, the movie team released a fun making video and it shares with us the glimpses of bloopers on sets and also, some funny moments that the cast and crew experienced on sets.

The entire film unit seems to have worked like one family and the way Mahesh Babu laughed on sets, he seems to have no problem with anything on the sets, at all.

The movie is releasing on 11th January 2020. Before that, you can see Vijayashanthi, Rajendra Prasad, Prakash Raj, producer Dil Raju, director Anil Ravipudi having fun shooting the movie.


