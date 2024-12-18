Bulli Tera Awards 2023-2024: A grand celebration of excellence in film and entertainment

VB Entertainments, led by Boppana Vishnu, hosted the prestigious Bulli Tera Awards 2023-2024 in a grand ceremony held in Hyderabad. The event, which celebrated excellence in film, television, and social media, witnessed the presence of numerous film and political figures. The ceremony was presented by Vaigandla Venkateswarlu of Virtusa Life Spaces, Vijay Kumar of VVK Housing Private Limited, Aishwarya Silks Lakshmi, and Advocate Nageshwar Rao Pujari.

The esteemed chief guests of the evening included renowned directors SV Krishna Reddy, producer K Atchi Reddy, producer Ambika Krishna (head of Ambika Enterprises), JD Lakshmi Narayana, actor Puri Akash, and actress Archana.

A highlight of the event was the Lifetime Achievement Award presented to senior actress Srilakshmi. She expressed her gratitude saying, “I am grateful to VB Entertainments for recognizing my contribution to cinema. Special thanks to my guru Jandhyala garu, the directors I’ve worked with, and the audience for their unwavering love. I will continue to entertain you all."

In addition to Srilakshmi, other notable recipients included Bigg Boss fame Manas, Veda, Bebakka, 30-year industry veteran Prithviraj, Divya Vani, Ritu Chowdhury, Bullet Bhaskar, Ram Satyanarayana, Maa Naa member Manikyam, and Madala Ravi. Awards were also presented to TV artists, social media influencers, and YouTubers, while financial assistance was offered to ten deserving artists.

The event was a resounding success, with organizers ensuring a seamless experience for all guests, who were warmly welcomed and appreciated.