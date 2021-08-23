Busiest stars of Tollywood: Prabhas, Ram Charan and Pawan Kalyan

Tollywood superstars Prabhas, Ram Charan, and Pawan Kalyan have been setting new records lately. These three-star heroes might have three theatrical releases next year, which will be a big record. Prabhas's Radhe Shyam is aiming for Sankranthi release followed by Salaar and Adipurush in April and August respectively.

Pawan Kalyan's immediate next is 'Bheemla Nayak' which will be out for next Sankranthi and his 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' will release in summer. Also, PSPK28 is inching for a release by the end of 2022.



Ram Charan is awaiting his upcoming release RRR and Acharya during the early half of 2022. He will commence #RC15, a Shankar directorial.



Ram Charan is extremely happy with his career progress and Pawan Kalyan is also planning to allot more dates for his upcoming films. Prabhas anyways has a handful of films. Very soon, Chiranjeevi will also join the list.

