Butta Bomma: Impresses Instantly from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

Stylish Star Allu Arjun's next under the direction of Trivikram Srinivas, 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo' is one of the much-awaited movies in Tollywood at the moment.

Pooja Hegde is playing the female lead in this movie. Senior beauty Tabu, Sushanth, Nivetha Pethuraj, Navadeep etc are also playing crucial roles in this movie. Recently, the makers have unveiled the promo of 'Butta Bomma' video song which received good response from the fans. Now, the makers have unveiled the full video song from the film. Music by SS Thaman is extremely captivating. Lyrics by Ramajogaiah Sastry are superb and also the voice of Armaan Malik is magical. The song is now going viral on the internet.

Geetha Arts in association with Harika and Hassine Creations banner is bankrolling this project. The movie is gearing up for a grand release on January 12th, 2020.



