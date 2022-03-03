Butterfly Teaser: Anupama Parameswaran Shows Us A Glimpse Of This Mystery Film

It is all known that Tollywood's cute actress Anupama Parameswaran is part of the mysterious thriller 'Butterfly'. She made this announcement on her birthday and treated all her fans by sharing a poster on social media… Off late, the teaser of this most-awaited movie is dropped on social media and raised the expectations on the movie with its mysterious plot.

Anupama also shared the teaser on her Twitter page and treated all her fans… Take a look!

Going with the teaser, it is all mysterious and intriguing too as Anupama is seen in all tension and in search of something in her apartment. She will be seen as a working mother and is worried about her children. We need to wait and watch how will she solve this mystery and find out who is following her…

Butterfly movie is written and helmed by Ghanta Satish Babu and it is produced by Ravi Prakash Bodapati, Prasad Tiruvalluri and Pradeep Nallimelli under the Gen Next Movies banner. Arviz and Gideon Katta are scoring tunes for this movie while Dakshin Srinivass penned the dialogues. Ace lyricist Anantha Sriram penned the lyrics and Sameer Reddy is roped in for handling camerawork and Madhu for editing. The shooting of the movie is going on at a brisk pace.

Along with the Butterfly movie, she is also part of Karthikeya 2 and 18 Pages movies. The first one is the sequel of the Karthikeya movie. Nikhil Siddhartha is the lead actor of this Chandoo Mondeti directorial. It deals with the supernatural mystery-thriller genre and has Swati Reddy, Rao Ramesh and Bollywood ace actor Anupam Kher in the prominent roles.

Speaking about the 18 Pages movie, it is going to be directed by Palanati Surya Pratap and is bankrolled by Sukumar and Allu Aravind under the GA2 Pictures and Sukumar Writings banners. This film has Anupama Parameswaran as the lead actress. Being a romantic comedy movie, it will hit the theatres this Summer i.e on 27th May, 2022!