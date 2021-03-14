Buzz: Nani Ups Remuneration After Being Flooded With Movie Offers

Tollywood actor Nani, who is known for his natural acting, is one of the most sought after actors in Tollywood. Besides, he has been delivering one hit after another much to the delight of his fans. Nani is known to choose movies in different genres and has proved on more than occasions that he's quite a versatile star.

The latest we hear is that Nani has hiked his remuneration. Since it is very hard to get his call sheets, the actor has increased his remuneration to about 14 crores, it is learnt! The actor who made his debut in the movie 'Ashta Chamma" has acted in several movies like "Ride", "Snehithuda", "Ala Modalayyindi', "Eega" , "Paisa", "Gentleman", " Devdas", and a few other movies. He had even hosted the Telugu TV reality show "Bigg Boss". Hence the demand for this actor is increasing day by day. According to sources, Nani of "Middle Class Abbayi" fame, had been charging 10 crores per movie. Currently, Nani has 3-4 movies on his hand. He is acting in "Tuck Jagadeesh" directed by Shiva Nirvana. He has consented to act in one more movie by name "Shyam Singhaa Roy" for which there is a rumour that the actor has received 14 crore rupees. He is paired with Ritu Verma in the movie "Tuck Jagadeesh" along with Rajesh, Jagapathi Babu in the star cast. The movie, touted to be an action flick, is likely to release in the month of April. The film has music scored by S Thaman. The film "Shyam Singaarai' which will be a supernatural thriller is being directed by Rahul Sankrityan. Sai Pallavi and Krithi Shetty, will be seen as female leads in this movie.

The film is based on a rebirth story. Micky J Meyer will be scoring the music for this movie and the shooting of this movie is still in progress.