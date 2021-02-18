Buzz: Pawan Kalyan in Shankar-Ram Charan film!

Tollywood: Filmmaker Shankar is joining hands with Mega Powerstar Ram Charan for an exciting movie. The film will be made with a high budget on a grand scale. Dil Raju who was the initial producer of Indian 2 will be bankrolling the film. The film marks Dil Raju's 50th as a producer in Telugu. He is leaving no stone unturned to make the project a memorable one in his career. There are reports that Pawan Kalyan will also be a part of the film.

Earlier, the rumors are rife that Vijay Setupathi and Yash are a part of the film. But, we came to know that there is no truth in the same. The film unit is reportedly planning to approach Powerstar Pawan Kalyan for a cameo role in the movie. The proposal is in consideration and the sources say that it is too early to come to a conclusion on the same. The film will begin by year-end.