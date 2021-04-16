Buzz: Ram Charan to start a reunion club!

Tollywood: Going by the latest reports in Tollywood, Ram Charan is planning to do something interesting by uniting his contemporaries. As per the latest buzz, Ram Charan is in an idea to start a Re Treat club where he will be uniting with the heroes of Telugu film industry who are his generation actors.

Just like the 80s club that is already popular for reunions, Ram Charan is planning one for the current generation heroes in Telugu. The buzz is that the proposal will be put forward to the actors like NTR, Mahesh Babu, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Vijay Devarakonda, Nani, Naga Chaitanya, Akhil Akkineni and others.

The buzz states that the heroes will sit together to think about the charity work that they plan to do. Ram Charan is ensuring that there will be a purpose for their reunion. He might start this from next year.