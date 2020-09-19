Buzz: Rashmika Settling Down In Hyderabad, Buys House In Gachibowli?

Sandalwood actor Rashmika Mandanna who entered Tollywood after her breakthrough her Kannada movie "Kirik Party" was embraced by Telugu audience with all their love. That she won the hearts of millions of Kannadigas in her very first movie needs no mention. On the other hand, Rashmika received the same adulation from the Telugu audience too.

We know that Rashmika is now the go-to actors to play the leading lady opposite huge stars. Now, we hear that in view of her work pressure and demand from producers to cast her in their movies, Rashmika Mandanna has purchased a costly house in gachibowli area of Hyderabad. If you remember while speaking to the media on one of the occasions, Rashmika had said that Hyderabad people treated her like a daughter and she loved the city. And with the kind of work opportunities flooding her way, it makes sense for the actress to stay put in the city of Nizams.

Totally, Rashmika has worked in 12 movies of which six are Telugu movies, 5 Kannada and 1 Tamil movie. Of the three movies in Telugu 'Chalo', "Sarileru Neekevvaru" "Geeta Govindam" and "Bheeshma" were blockbuster hits.

Right now, she is waiting for her Tamil movie debut "Sultan" which is all set to hit the screens. She will also be seen opposite Dhruva Sarja in Pogaru. Besides these, Rashmika will be working with Allu Arjun in the movie "Pushpa' which will go on floors soon. The actor is also said to be teaming up with Ram Charan in Chiranjeevi's upcoming venture "Acharya". We also hear on the other hand that there are plans to cast Rashmika Mandanna along with Akhil Akkineni in his next.

As a result of these developments, Rashmika has planned to settle down in Hyderabad. Rashmika Mandanna came to limelight after her successful performance in Kannada movie "Kirik Party", which paved the way for her to act with huge stars. currently, she seems to be ruling Tollywood with so many opportunities coming her way.