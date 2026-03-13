‘Carmeni Selvam’ teaser: A thought-provoking take on money, choices, and modern life

The makers of Carmeni Selvam have released the film’s teaser, offering audiences a glimpse into a story that reflects the complexities of modern life and society’s evolving relationship with money. Backed by Pathway Productions, the film features a strong ensemble cast including Samuthirakani, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli, and Abhinaya.

The teaser opens with a striking voiceover by Samuthirakani stating, “There are many ways to make money.” As the teaser unfolds, various voices present contrasting viewpoints about financial success—ranging from overspending and risky loans to cryptocurrency investments and unconventional shortcuts. This narrative approach offers a witty commentary on the way money and success are perceived in contemporary society.

Rather than delivering a heavy social message, the teaser hints at a film that balances humor with sharp observations. The story appears to explore how financial ambitions and responsibilities shape people’s decisions, particularly in an era dominated by credit cards, loans, and EMI-driven lifestyles.

Visually, the teaser presents Samuthirakani as a family man, sharing screen space with Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli as his wife and their young son. However, glimpses of the character abroad and seemingly alone add an element of mystery to the narrative. The appearance of Gautham Vasudev Menon in an undisclosed role further fuels curiosity about the storyline.

The teaser concludes with a memorable line from Samuthirakani: “If you want to be rich, learn to spend like a rich man. If you don’t have money, borrow and spend,” leaving viewers with a thought-provoking takeaway.

Written and directed by Ram Chakri, with cinematography by Yuvaraj Dakshan and music by Music Cloud Technologies, the film promises a blend of entertainment and reflection. Carmeni Selvam is scheduled to release in theatres on April 3, 2026.