Charmme to produce Devi Sri's debut movie?

Devi Sri Prasad is one of the successful music composers in the Tollywood film industry. The music director always wanted to make his debut as an actor and there are rumors about this project in the past. However, there is no clarity on it. But now, there are speculations about this project getting materialized soon.



Earlier, Sukumar planned to introduce Devi Sri Prasad as an actor. Now, we hear that actress Charmme Kaur is planning to bring Devi Sri Prasad in front of the camera. The buzz is that the duo is planning to do a horror drama. The reports reveal that the talks are currently underway.



As of now, there is no official confirmation on the film but Devi Sri Prasad might soon give us an official word on the film.



On the other hand, Charmmee Kaur is busy with the production of Liger.

