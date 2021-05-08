Chatrapati Remake: Postponed or Shelved?

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas is on a signing spree. After the failure of Alludu Srinu, the young hero decided to take the route of remakes. He signed the remake of Chatrapathi in Hindi and also the remake of Tamil film Karnan in Telugu. The official announcement of the two projects is already out. However, there are rumors that the Chatrapathi remake has been called off.

Writer Vijayendra Prasad has been working along with director Vinayak on the film's script but it looks like there is no progress on the same. The way the script took a shape did not impress the young hero because of which he lined up the remake of Karnan.



As of now, there is no clarity on when the film will hit the floors. A few say that the remake of Chatrapathi will resume once the situation around us returns to normalcy but on the other hand, there are a few who reveals to us that the project has been shelved.



We have to wait some more time to arrive at a conclusion over the same.

