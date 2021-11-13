Chiranjeevi asks Meher Ramesh to reduce movie budget?

Megastar Chiranjeevi announces lineup of films he has in hand including the release-ready "Acharya," "Lucifer" remake "Godfather," Meher Ramesh's "Bhola Shankar" and an untitled film with director Bobby. Reports are coming that Chiru is taking a bit of extra care regarding Meher Ramesh's film.



Director Meher Ramesh is known for making his producers invest extravagant budgets into his movies such that the film's stylish look will be talked about. Now that the director is handled the task of making a remake film, Megastar is said to have asked him to follow a strict budget cap and not to exceed any cost.

Not stopping there, the "Stalin" actor is said to have asked Meher to cut down certain budgets including that of paying hefty money to costly heroines and erecting costly sets for the movie. With the director in need of a solid hit at the moment to revive his lost career, surely he has to play by Chiranjeevi's orders only. "Bhola Shankar" was recently launched and Keerthy Suresh is playing as Chhiranjeevi's sister in the film. A poster which was released on Rakhi festival attracted netizens.