Chiranjeevi Congratulates His Daughter Sushmita And All The Team Of Senapathi Film

It is all known that the small movie 'Senapati' which was released on the AHA OTT platform is receiving compliments from all and sundry. The plot impressed the movie buffs ad thus, it is garnering millions of views. Off late, even Tollywood's legendary actor Chiranjeevi Konidela also applauded the whole team of this movie and shared a sweet message on his Twitter page…

This note reads, "I watched 'Senapathi'. Young director Pawan Sadineni was very interesting and made to be thrilled with what was going on. My heartfelt congratulations to Sushmitha Konidela and Vishnu, the young filmmakers who produced a blockbuster film of good taste. Above all, senior actor 'Natakirti' Rajendra Prasad has excelled in an innovative role. The film is a testament to his acting talent. My best wishes to the production house, GOLD BOX and team. Released on the 'Aha' OTT platform, I think this film will surely touch the hearts of the audience's."

Along with sharing with a sweet note, he also wrote, "Hearty Congrats Team #SENAPATHI !! A terrific thriller!"

Well, Sushmita Konidela thanked her father for this congratulatory message and replied jotting down, "Thank you so so so much for this encouraging message dad.. means a lot for all of us".

Senapati movie is directed by Pavan Sadineni and has 'Nata Kiriti' Rajendra Prasad in the lead role. This movie is produced by Chiranjeevi's elder daughter Sushmita under her Gold Box Entertainments banner.