Chiranjeevi Konidela Welcomed Salman Khan To Be The Part Of Godfather Movie

From a past few days there are speculations doing rounds in Tollywood that Bollywood's ace actor Salman Khan will be part of Chiranjeevi's Godfather movie. Making them true, today, Megastar Chiranjeevi confirmed the news and welcomed this Dabanng actor to the Godfather cast…



Welcome aboard #Godfather , Bhai @BeingSalmanKhan ! Your entry has energized everyone & the excitement has gone to next level. Sharing screen with you is an absolute joy. Your presence will no doubt give that magical #KICK to the audience.@jayam_mohanraja @AlwaysRamCharan pic.twitter.com/kMT59x1ZZq — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) March 16, 2022

Along with posing with Salman Khan, Chiru also welcomed him with a beautiful flower bouquet. He also wrote, "Welcome aboard #Godfather, Bhai @BeingSalmanKhan! our entry has energized everyone & the excitement has gone to next level. Sharing screen with you is an absolute joy. Your presence will no doubt give that magical #KICK to the audience. @jayam_mohanraja @AlwaysRamCharan. Sallu Bhai looked handsome in a blue tee while Chiru sported in a black shirt.

The Godfather team is currently shooting in the ND Studios, Karjat, Mumbai and the schedule is going on from a week.

Well, Mohan Raja is making his come back to Tollywood after almost 2 decades with this movie and is confident of turning this remake into a blockbuster movie. The shooting of this movie commenced in August, 2021. Thus, Chiru's 153rd movie is being produced by R. B. Choudary, N. V. Prasad, Tagore Madhu, Niranjan Reddy and Ram Charan under the NVR Films, Konidela Production Company and Mega Super Good Films banners. DOP is handled by Nirav Shah and music department is handed over to ace musician SS Thaman. Even Satyadev Kancharana and Gangavva are roped in to play prominent roles in this movie.

Godfather movie is the remake of the Malayalam political thriller Lucifer. Chiru will essay the politician role while Nayanthara will be seen as his sister. Salman Khan will step into the shoes of Prithviraj in this movie. Chiranjeevi will next be seen in Acharya movie which is directed by Koratala Siva. It will be released on 29th April, 2022 in the theatres!