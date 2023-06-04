Chiranjeevi swag looks at Star Cancer Centre inaugural ceremony

Just a quick look at these pictures will tell you that this is undoubtedly the best look of Megastar Chiranjeevi in a long time. The “Bholaa Shankar” actor effortlessly oozes style and swag in these cool candids. Chiranjeevi was photographed in his latest avatar at the inaugural ceremony of Star Cancer Centre in Hyderabad.



Chiranjeevi’s speech at the event created a minor storm on the internet. He revealed that he got non-cancerous polyps removed through colonoscopy sometime back at a private hospital. Chiranjeevi went on to add that had he not undergone the check-up, there was a possibility of those polyps turning cancerous.

However, several media houses misinterpreted Chiranjeevi’s speech and reported that the actor survived cancer. Needless to say, fans and well-wishers got anxious after reading the news. Just when the misinformation was spreading like wildfire, Chiranjeevi took to Twitter and clarified that he never underwent treatment for cancer and said that he was only reiterating how timely check-ups help in the early detection of a major health scare.