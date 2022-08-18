Chiranjeevi's Godfather Movie Teaser Will Be Unveiled On Megastar's Birthday

Tollywood's ace actor Megastar Chiranjeevi will celebrate his 67th birthday on 21st August, 2022 and thus all his fans are eagerly waiting for the special day. As of now, he is busy with two movies Bholaa Shankar and Godfather. Both of these have high expectations on them and the fans are also expecting that the makers will definitely surprise them with amazing updates on the special day. Off late, the makers of the Godfather movie announced that the teaser of this most-awaited film will be unveiled on that day…



They also dropped a new poster from the movie and revealed the teaser release date… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, they also wrote, "Make way for Megastar @KChiruTweets Mightier than ever Fearsome than ever #GodFather Teaser on August 21st @BeingSalmanKhan @jayam_mohanraja #Nayanthara @MusicThaman @AlwaysRamCharan @ProducerNVP @SuperGoodFilms_ @KonidelaPro @saregamasouth".

The poster is just awesome and showcased Chiru in a complete different avatar. Going with the night view of the city, it has Chiranjeevi in a salt pepper appeal and that too in a serious look!

The teaser of the Godfather movie will be unveiled on 21st August, 2022! Ace director Mohan Raja is helming this movie… He is making his come back to Tollywood after almost 2 decades and is confident of turning this remake of the Lucifer movie into a blockbuster one. The movie is being produced by R. B. Choudary, N. V. Prasad, Tagore Madhu, Niranjan Reddy and Ram Charan under the NVR Films, Konidela Production Company and Mega Super Good Films banners.

Godfather movie is the remake of the Malayalam political thriller Lucifer. Chiru will essay the politician role and Nayanthara will be seen as his sister while young actor Satya Dev will be seen in a full-length prominent character. Salman Khan will step into the shoes of Prithviraj in this movie. Well, another big surprise for the audience is that ace filmmaker Puri Jagannadh will also be seen as a cameo in this movie. Ace music director SS Thaman is scoring the tunes for this movie.

According to the sources, the makers blocked the Dussehra release date for the movie and the official announcement will soon be made.

Speaking about other projects of Chiranjeevi, he will be part of Bholaa Shankar and it will be directed by Meher Ramesh and is produced by Anil Sunkara under the AK Entertainments banner. The regular shooting commenced from 15th November onwards. This movie is the remake of Kollywood's blockbuster Vedalam and thus, there are many expectations on it. It also stars Keerthy Suresh, Tamannah as the lead actresses.