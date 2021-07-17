Chiranjeevi's political satires in Acharya

Koratala Siva is a talented writer first. After tasting huge hits as a writer, he turned director. The director is currently working with Megastar Chiranjeevi, for the prestigious film Acharya. The buzz is that the film's dialogues will bring back vintage Chiranjeevi for the fans.

It's been a while that Chiranjeevi delivered powerful dialogues as he did in the films Indra, Tagore, and Stalin. Not just that, Chiranjeevi will go an extra mile and reportedly will utter some political satires in the film, indirectly giving a hint of his political stand.



The utmost care is being taken by the film unit with regards to the same. Koratala Siva is working on the final schedule of the film's shoot currently. Most likely, the film will have a release this year itself.



The film unit will officially confirm their release date soon.

