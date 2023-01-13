Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya is receiving a lot of attention
Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy and Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya are two of the biggies releasing this Sankranthi season.
On the whole, the veera simha reddy movie received mixed reactions from audiences and now movie lovers are eagerly awaiting Chiranjeevi's arrival as Waltair Veerayya
After solid promotions, the movie has received a sensational buzz. There are high expectations and we need to see if Chiranjeevi will win Sankranthi.
