Chitralayam Studios Celebrates Success with Debut Film Viswam in Tollywood

Hyderabad: Chitralayam Studios, led by producer Venu Donepudi, is celebrating the success of its debut film Viswam as it enters its third week in theaters. The studio expressed heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming audience response, with families flocking to theaters and filling them with laughter and applause.

Venu Donepudi, thrilled with the film's reception, shared, "The love and appreciation from the audience for Viswam has been heartwarming. Seeing the audience smile and applaud is a reward beyond words." The film, known for its candy floss humor and action, reflects director Sreenu Vaitla’s signature style, resonating with audiences.

At a time when drawing crowds to theaters has been challenging, Viswam has managed to create a positive buzz. "The credit goes to Sreenu Vaitla garu for his brilliant writing and execution," Donepudi added.

Chitralayam Studios is committed to producing engaging stories that appeal to a wide audience, and Viswam’s success has set a strong foundation for the studio. Donepudi extended a special thanks to the film's team, including Sreenu Vaitla, actor Gopichand, writer Gopimohan, cinematographer Guhan, music director Chetan Bharadwaj, and co-producer TG Vishwa Prasad. He also acknowledged the support of Gopichand’s fans, who played a pivotal role in the film’s success.

Coming from a corporate background, Donepudi believes that his structured approach to filmmaking has contributed to the positive outcome. Looking ahead, Chitralayam Studios is already preparing for its next project, Journey to Ayodhya, which is currently in pre-production.