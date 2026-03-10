‘Collar Ey Etthara’ song promo from ‘UBS’ ignites excitement among fans

The much-anticipated film Ustaad Bhagat Singh starring Pawan Kalyan is all set to hit theatres on March 19, coinciding with the festive occasion of Ugadi. Directed by Harish Shankar, the film features Sreeleela and Raashii Khanna as the female leads.

As part of the promotional campaign, the makers recently unveiled the promo of the energetic song “Collar Ey Etthara.” The teaser offers a glimpse of a high-energy number featuring Pawan Kalyan in a mass avatar, complemented by powerful beats composed by Devi Sri Prasad. The promo has already created excitement among fans, hinting at a song packed with electrifying dance moves and vibrant visuals.

The track is sung by Ram Miryala with lyrics penned by Kasarla Shyam. The full version of the song is scheduled to be released on March 12 at 5 PM.

The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and features a strong supporting cast including R. Parthiban, Ashutosh Rana, Gautami, Naga Mahesh, Temper Vamsi, and Avinash in key roles. The screenplay for the film is handled by Dasaradh.

With its festive release and mass appeal, Ustaad Bhagat Singh is expected to attract strong attention at the box office during the Ugadi holiday season.