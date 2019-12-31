Comedian Sunil Turns Villain For Kala Bhairava's Next Movie

Do you remember Kobbari Matta and Hrudaya Kaleyam??? Burning star Sampoornesh Babu has made us ROFL with his ultimate sense of comedy. All the credit goes to producer cum director Steven Shankar aka Sai Rajesh for his comedy spoofs. Now, this guy joined hands with Loukaya Entertainments for the movie title 'Colour Photo'.

Another interesting aspect of this movie is, comedian turned hero Sunil is going to portray the role of the villain in this movie. Directed by Chai Bisket fame Masala Sandeep, this movie has Suhas as the main lead. Even Sandeep also plays an important role in the movie along with handling the direction role.

MM Keeravani's son Kala Bhairava will compose the tunes for this intense love drama. The shooting of this movie is already ongoing and thus the makers released the first look poster of the movie.

Natural star Nani released the first look poster through his twitter handle… Here we present it for all our readers!