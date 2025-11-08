‘Committee Kurrollu’ director Yadhu Vamsi earns IFFI Nomination

The critically acclaimed Telugu film Committee Kurrollu continues to make waves, earning its debutant director Yadhu Vamsi a prestigious nomination for Best Debut Director of Indian Feature Film at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI). This recognition marks a proud moment for Telugu cinema and highlights the emergence of a promising new voice in Indian filmmaking.

The IFFI nomination places Yadhu Vamsi among a select group of filmmakers whose first works reflect both cultural authenticity and creative conviction. For a debutant, such an honour at India’s most celebrated film festival signifies an important milestone.

Committee Kurrollu has already built a strong reputation across festivals. At the Gaddar Telangana Film Awards 2024, it won Best Feature Film on National Integration and Best Debut Director. The film further triumphed at GAMA 2025 (Dubai), where Niharika Konidela was awarded Best Debut Producer, and at SIIMA 2025, which recognised her and actor Sandeep Saroj for their debut performances.

Produced by Padmaja Konidela and Jayalakshmi Adapaka under Pink Elephant Pictures and Shree Radha Damodar Studios, the film portrays the fragility of friendship and social divides in a rural Andhra setting.

With its IFFI recognition, Committee Kurrollu continues its inspiring journey — from the heart of Godavari to the global stage — carrying forward its message of unity and social awareness.